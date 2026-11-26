On November 25, in accordance with an instruction from President Sadyr Japarov, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev handed over 63 vehicles to the State Center for Vehicle and Driver Registration (Unaa).

The new vehicles will be used for practical driving tests for applicants seeking driver’s licenses in the country’s regions.

The vehicles include:

Category C1E — 18 LKW Center trailers;

Category C — 17 ISUZU vehicles;

Category C1 — 16 ISUZU vehicles;

Category D — 12 JAC SUNRAY buses.

The new vehicles are equipped with modern video surveillance systems, while examiners have been provided with body cameras. The next stage of the reform will involve automating the practical driving test process.

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It is worth noting that on November 6, Kanybek Tumanbaev handed over 70 new vehicles to state-run driving schools for practical training in Category B. Thus, a total of 133 new vehicles have been provided for driver training and examinations in November.

The state center’s infrastructure is also undergoing extensive modernization. A new driving test facility was recently commissioned in Osh.

In Bishkek, the first-ever multifunctional complex, which will house the state center’s central administration, all its territorial divisions in the capital, vehicle registration services, and facilities for theoretical and practical examinations, is under construction. A large driving test track equipped with modern technology is also being built on the premises.

In addition, construction of two more modern driving test facilities is underway in Bishkek.

The reforms, implemented on the president’s instructions, aim to improve the quality of driver training, ensure transparency in examinations, minimize human involvement and corruption risks, and enhance road safety.