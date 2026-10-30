Kyrgyzstan accounts for 35 percent of Russia's alternative car imports

Alternative imports of new passenger cars into Russia increased by 75 percent in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 153,500 vehicles. Sergei Tselikov, head of Avtostat analytical agency, reported.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan accounts for 35 percent of these deliveries, while China accounts for 44 percent. Most vehicles imported from China are low-powered models. The most popular include Mazda CX-5, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Seltos.

The most popular models imported through Kyrgyzstan include Toyota RAV4 and Highlander crossovers, as well as Audi Q5, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Tiguan.