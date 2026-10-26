Number of passenger cars in Kyrgyzstan rises to 1.4 million

The number of passenger cars privately owned in Kyrgyzstan has reached 1.4 million, marking a 13 percent increase over the past year, the National Statistical Committee reported.

As of January 1, 2026, there were 191 cars per 1,000 residents nationwide. The highest rate was recorded in Chui region, with 288 cars per 1,000 people, followed by Bishkek with 260.

Road transport remains the main means of moving passengers and freight in Kyrgyzstan.

In 2025, more than 62 million tonnes of cargo were transported by road, accounting for over 80 percent of all freight traffic in the country, according to the National Statistical Committee. Individual entrepreneurs accounted for more than 56 percent of this volume.

Buses and taxis carried approximately 660 million passengers. Of these, 381 million, or 58 percent, traveled in vehicles owned by private individuals. Specialized transport companies carried another 279 million passengers, or around 42 percent.

Passenger traffic served by specialized buses and electric buses increased 1.6-fold over the year.

The largest passenger transport volumes were recorded in Bishkek and Chui region, while the highest freight volumes were registered in Bishkek, Chui region and Talas region.

The statistics were published on October 25 to mark Kyrgyzstan’s Day of Road Transport and Road Infrastructure Workers.