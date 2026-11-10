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State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports receives 21 official vehicles

17:49, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Mamatkanov has handed over the keys to 21 official vehicles to the State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports and sports organizations under its supervision. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the vehicles were purchased from local company Tulpar Motors as part of efforts to support domestic production.

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Mamatkanov said the new vehicles would strengthen the agency’s and its subordinate institutions’ technical resources, improve the operational capacity of regional sports organizations, enhance coordination at the local level and strengthen cooperation with the regions. They are also expected to create more favorable conditions for the development of sports infrastructure.

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