An increasing number of Kyrgyzstanis are choosing to register their vehicles online. According to Tilek Zhenishev, Deputy Director of the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, 87 percent of all vehicle registrations are now carried out online.

Speaking on Birinchi Radio, he also said that 676,000 applications for driver’s license replacement had been received since the beginning of this year, of which 58 were submitted remotely.

At the instruction of the Presidential Affairs Department, Unaa state agency will also move other legal services online by the end of the year.

Tilek Zhenishev added that there are now virtually no queues at regional offices, as citizens mainly visit them to take vehicle number plates.