Russia supplies Kyrgyzstan with seeds of soft and durum wheat, corn, barley, sorghum and soybeans. The data are included in the fourth analytical review of agricultural seed exports to Kyrgyzstan, prepared by the Russian Federal Center for the Development of Agricultural Products Exports (Agroexport).

According to the review, arable land in Kyrgyzstan covers about 1.3 million hectares. Grain crops — corn, wheat and barley — account for the largest share of cultivated areas, alongside potatoes, vegetables, fruit and berry crops.

Local seed-growing farms currently meet only 18–20 percent of the country’s demand for certified grain crop seeds. Kyrgyzstan remains fully dependent on imported sugar beet seeds, with imports accounting for up to 100 percent of the supply.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported seeds of major agricultural crops worth $12.2 million. Russia was among the country’s top five suppliers, accounting for about 8 percent of imports.