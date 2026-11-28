The Russian government has introduced a temporary six-month ban on buckwheat exports. At the same time, it has abolished export duties on peas, chickpeas and lentils. The measures are intended to stabilize the domestic food market and support agricultural producers, media outlets report.

The decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic food market. The ban will not apply to members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Supplies to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, humanitarian aid to foreign countries and exports under intergovernmental agreements are also exempt.

At the same time, the government adopted a separate resolution abolishing export customs duties on peas, chickpeas and lentils shipped to countries outside the EAEU. The previous duty rate on these crops was 5 percent. The zero rate will remain in effect until March 31, 2027, and is expected to improve the competitiveness of Russian agricultural products on the global market.

According to Rosstat, Russia’s buckwheat harvest fell to 926,000 tonnes this year, compared with 1.2 million tonnes a year earlier. The area planted with the crop also decreased.