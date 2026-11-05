Kyrgyzstan prepares berry producers for exports to China

Kyrgyzstan is developing an export acceleration programme for berry producers. Participants will receive training on product quality and safety requirements and be prepared for international certification. Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion, said at a press conference.

According to him, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and currant production is actively developing in the country.

Kyrgyzstan was recently included on the list of countries authorized to supply berry products to China.

Under the programme, producers and exporters will be able to undergo an internal audit to identify shortcomings in their production processes and determine what improvements are needed.

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"We hope that our producers and exporters will prepare for certification, including by undergoing an internal audit. This will help identify areas that need to be corrected or improved and determine additional measures required in the production process,” Urmat Takirov said.

He added that an organization to implement the programme is currently being selected. The programme is expected to be launched once the tender results have been announced.

Kyrgyz Export is also involved in developing new support measures for exporters.

"Our team is actively participating in discussions and the development of new measures. I think that in the coming days we will learn what steps will be taken to provide further support to exporters and promote exports,” Urmat Takirov said.