Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Asylbek Satyvaldiev met with Bulgarian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Georgi Vodenski.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the meeting focused on opportunities to expand exports of Kyrgyz agricultural products, including dried fruits, nuts and natural honey, to the markets of Bulgaria and the European Union.

Particular attention was paid to product certification, compliance with import requirements, and establishing direct contacts with potential Bulgarian importers.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed interest in further developing cooperation between relevant government agencies and business communities in the two countries, as well as exploring promising areas of Kyrgyz-Bulgarian cooperation in practical terms.