Kyrgyzstan’s garment enterprises seek new markets amid situation in Russia

According to him, these results have been achieved under an export acceleration programme involving 31 companies. The programme was launched by the Kyrgyz Export Center amid developments in Russia, the main market for Kyrgyz garment products.

"We believe the accelerator was launched at exactly the right time. Given the recent developments in our main market for garment products, businesses have begun considering alternative markets,” Alymkulov said.

The programme involved two international experts with experience working with major global brands. Local specialists also provided consultations to the participating companies over a two-month period.

As previously reported, following the programme, 17 companies registered in the REX system, making them eligible for customs preferences when exporting to the European Union. Another 17 companies created LinkedIn profiles, while five are in the process of developing websites.