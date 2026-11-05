Kyrgyzstan plans to reimburse exporters for international certification costs

Kyrgyzstan plans to launch a programme in 2027 to reimburse exporters for the costs of obtaining international certificates and conducting laboratory tests. Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion, said.

The new support measure is intended to encourage companies to enter foreign markets. Businesses will be eligible for partial compensation of expenses related to obtaining international certificates, recertification and product testing at international laboratories.

Takirov noted that international certification is one of the key requirements set by foreign buyers. For example, food exporters may need to comply with standards such as ISO 22000, FSSC 22000 or BRC.

However, certification involves significant costs, which makes many companies reluctant to invest in it.

"We believe it is appropriate for the state to demonstrate good practice to businesses. By reimbursing part of their certification costs, we want to show them the value of this process,” Takirov said.

He added that international certificates could significantly increase companies’ export revenues and give them access to new markets.