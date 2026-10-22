Robots to assist in surgeries at new hospital in Kyrgyzstan, Dzhumabekov says

Construction of a new National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, worth 3 billion soms, is nearing completion in Bishkek. The medical complex will accommodate nearly 500 patients and perform up to 50 surgeries a day, renowned surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov told the state-run Kabar news agency.

According to Dzhumabekov, construction of the seven-story building began in April 2025 at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov. The complex will have a total area of approximately 34,000–35,000 square meters.

"Nearly 500 patients will be able to receive treatment here at the same time. There will be 13 operating rooms, each capable of handling three to five surgeries a day. Overall, we expect to perform around 50 operations daily,” Dzhumabekov said.

The center's main feature will be its state-of-the-art medical equipment. Plans include installing computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, navigation systems for complex operations, and robotic systems for knee and hip replacements and spinal surgery.

According to the surgeon, the robots will assist doctors by enabling them to perform surgical procedures with a high degree of precision.

A helipad will be built on the roof of the building's western wing, allowing critically ill and injured patients from across Kyrgyzstan to be transported directly to the center.

"Patients will be able to be brought here from anywhere in the country within one to two hours and taken straight to the operating room or intensive care unit,” Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov said.

The hospital will have 12 elevators, spacious two-bed rooms with private bathrooms, a centralized oxygen supply to every bed, and modern air purification systems.

The facility will also house departments specializing in sports injuries, including treatment for athletes and ballet dancers, as well as a medical library, conference hall and museum dedicated to the history of traumatology and orthopedics in Kyrgyzstan.

Dzhumabekov emphasized that the center would be fully state-owned and that medical treatment for Kyrgyz citizens would be free of charge.

At the same time, the hospital plans to develop medical tourism and treat foreign patients on a paid basis.

Initially, 3 billion soms were allocated for construction. However, Dzhumabekov noted that equipping the hospital with modern medical technology could require a comparable amount.

He did not specify an exact opening date, stressing that the priority was to ensure high-quality construction before installing the equipment, a process that would require additional time.

"The most important thing is not to finish before the New Year, but to build it properly and hand over a completed facility,” the surgeon said.

Once the traumatology service moves to the new center, the old hospital complex will continue operating as the Bishkek City Clinical Emergency Hospital. Major renovation work is already underway in its buildings.