Kyrgyzstan has made progress in HIV diagnosis and treatment thanks to long-standing cooperation with the U.S. government, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and support from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Ministry of Health reported.

The results of joint efforts over the 2017–2026 period were presented at an event organized by the Republican Center for Control of Bloodborne Viral Hepatitis and HIV.

One of the key achievements has been expanded access to HIV testing and treatment. During the cooperation period, the proportion of people living with HIV who know their status increased from 59 percent to 78 percent, antiretroviral therapy coverage rose from 51 percent to 80 percent, and the share of patients with suppressed viral loads grew from 58 percent to 91 percent.