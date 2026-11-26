The National Center of Oncology and Hematology has received mammography machines equipped with biopsy capabilities, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

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The center has been provided with two digital mammography systems — the Fujifilm AMULET SOPHINITY 2D and Fujifilm AMULET Innovality 3D — with biopsy capabilities. The equipment was supplied with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under a project to assist tertiary-level hospitals.

The new equipment will increase the number of breast examinations and reduce waiting times for patients.

For the first time, the Oncology Center will be able to perform biopsies under mammographic guidance. The technology makes it possible to collect tissue samples from suspicious areas, including clusters of microcalcifications that are not always visible on ultrasound scans. The samples are then sent for histological examination to make a diagnosis and determine the appropriate treatment.

“One of the advantages of the new equipment is that it allows not only detailed examination of breast tissue but also biopsies under mammographic guidance. The machine helps identify the exact location of a suspicious area and select the site for tissue sampling. This is important in cases where the area of concern is difficult to detect using ultrasound. As a result, doctors gain additional tools for accurate diagnosis, while patients have a better chance of starting treatment in a timely manner,” Health Minister Damir Osmonov said.