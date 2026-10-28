Presidential election: Syimyk Zhapykeev announces his candidacy

Syimyk Zhapykeev has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to nominate himself as a candidate for president, the commission reported.

The CEC also reminded the public that the deadline for submitting candidate nomination applications is midnight on November 12.

Earlier, Zhapykeev failed to obtain the required score on the state language proficiency test. He later exercised his right to retake the exam.

Zhapykeev is the third person to have submitted an application to the CEC to run in the presidential election. Aimen Kasenov and Azamat Esenbekov announced their candidacies before him.

Syimyk Zhapykeev is a former prosecutor and former head of Kyrgyzstan’s Financial Police. In 2020, he became one of the leaders of Chon Kazat party and gained public attention for his statements on corruption. Following the change of power in October 2020, he was appointed head of the Financial Police. After the agency was abolished in March 2021, he became prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region. He resigned a month later.