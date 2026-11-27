Former member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Baktybek Kalmamatov, has collected the number of voter signatures required to register as a candidate in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.

According to data from the electronic signature collection system, as of November 27, he had received the support of 30,440 citizens.

Before him, the required threshold was reached by Sadyr Japarov, Aimen Kasenov, Iskhak Masaliev, Syimyk Zhapykeev and Klara Sooronkulova.

Baktybek Kalmamatov submitted an application to the Central Election Commission on November 11 to run for president as a self-nominated candidate.

A total of 11 contenders have announced their intention to participate in the upcoming presidential election. Signature collection will continue until December 8, while the deadline for submitting the documents required for registration is December 13. Candidate registration will be completed by December 23.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027.