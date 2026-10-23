President Sadyr Japarov reprimands Jalal-Abad region officials

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed dissatisfaction with the work of officials in Jalal-Abad region and law enforcement agencies, saying they had failed for years to resolve citizens’ problems. During a meeting with residents of Bazar-Korgon district, he demanded action on land and property disputes and an end to delays in handling public complaints.

The president’s remarks followed numerous complaints from local residents. One woman said several families had been unable to resolve a land dispute for 10 years. According to her, eight families had purchased plots, obtained state-issued title documents and built houses, but another person later claimed ownership of the land. Following court proceedings, the families faced the threat of having their homes demolished.

Japarov demanded an explanation as to why the dispute had remained unresolved for so long.

After hearing from government representatives, he recalled that he had convened regional officials earlier this year and instructed them to identify similar conflicts and ensure they were resolved.

«I gathered you at the beginning of the year, in March or April, and instructed you to identify such problems in every district, resolve them and bring them to a close. Do not force people to argue endlessly among themselves. It appears you have done nothing at all. The problems that existed at the beginning of the year remain unresolved, ” Sadyr Japarov said.

He instructed regional officials, the prosecutor’s office, police and other relevant agencies to compile information on all complaints and work together to address them.

«If you do not resolve these problems, who will? The governor, the regional prosecutor, the court, the State Committee for National Security, the Interior Ministry — everyone must look into them, ” the president stressed.

He ordered the responsible officials to meet in early November, after his tour of the region, to review the accumulated complaints and address them individually.

Japarov also criticized the practice of allowing complaints to remain under consideration for years without concrete results.

During the meeting, another resident raised concerns over pension contributions by former employees of an enterprise. She said her appeals had repeatedly been redirected from one government agency to another, but the issue remained unresolved.

After hearing explanations from prosecutors, Japarov demanded that the review be expedited.

«Do not drag these matters out for years. If you can resolve them, do so. If you cannot, explain to the person what the law says and why the issue cannot be resolved, ” he said.

The president emphasized that citizens must receive clear answers to their complaints rather than spend years going from one government office to another in search of a solution.

He also ordered a renewed review of the circumstances surrounding the allocation of land plots outside officially transformed areas, including the actions of former local officials and cadastre employees.