President of Kyrgyzstan awarded Highest Order of Turkic world

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has been awarded the Highest Order of the Turkic World, the highest distinction of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The decision was made by the leaders of the OTS member states — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace during the OTS summit in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the award to Japarov.

According to the Kyrgyz president, receiving the Highest Order of the Turkic World is a great honor and a sign of deep respect. He stressed that he regards the award not only as recognition of his personal achievements but also as high appreciation of the Kyrgyz people's contribution to strengthening the unity of the Turkic world and developing multifaceted cooperation among brotherly states.

«We are united by our common centuries-old history, shared spiritual values, and the closeness of our languages and cultures. This is our priceless heritage and a solid foundation for our unity and harmony,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the OTS leaders for their decision to confer the award, noting that the order symbolizes a shared belief in the bright future of the Turkic world.