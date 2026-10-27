Bishkek wins award in South Africa for cashless public transport payments

Bishkek City Hall has received an award in the «Cashless City» category at the O-CITY Conference 2026: Next is ONE, the City Hall reported.

The event was held in Cape Town, South Africa, from October 19 to 21. It was organized by Swiss company BPC AG and brought together representatives of City Halls, transport authorities, public transport operators and technology companies from around the world.

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According to the city authorities, Bishkek received the award for digitalizing public transport payments and switching to cashless fare payments.

Bishkek was represented at the conference by Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev and Tulpar project representatives Bekzhan Akmatbekov and Kanybek Taalaibek uulu.

According to City Hall, the Tulpar system allows passengers to pay fares using transport cards, bank cards, QR codes and contactless technologies.

The transition to cashless payments helps make transactions more transparent, collect digital passenger traffic data and improve public transport management.

O-CITY is an international automated platform for fare collection and electronic payments on public transport. It was developed by BPC Banking Technologies. In Kyrgyzstan, the platform operates under the Tulpar public transport payment system brand.