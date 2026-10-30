Adylbek Kasymaliev awarded title of Hero of Labor of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded Adylbek Kasymaliev, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, the country's highest distinction, Emgek Baatyry (Hero of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic).

The president signed the relevant decree.

According to the announcement, Kasymaliev received the state award for his professional achievements and contribution to organizing and holding major international and national events.

These include the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the World Nomad Games and celebrations marking Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day.

Under the same decree, the president also awarded several other officials who took part in preparing and organizing these events.

Emgek Baatyry is the highest distinction of the Kyrgyz Republic and is awarded for outstanding service to the state and its people.