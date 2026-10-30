Kyrgyz singer Mirbek Atabekov receives Kazakhstan's Dostyk Order

According to the singer, the award is not only a great honor but also an additional incentive and responsibility in his artistic career. He expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan for the recognition and high appreciation of his work.

"May the friendship between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples last forever! I will continue to contribute to strengthening unity and cultural ties between our peoples,” Atabekov wrote.

The Dostyk Order, which means "Friendship,” is awarded for contributions to strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between peoples, as well as efforts to promote social harmony.

The award has two classes — First and Second. It may be conferred on both Kazakh citizens and foreign nationals.

Mirbek Atabekov is one of the best-known performers in Kyrgyz pop music. His work is popular not only in Kyrgyzstan but also abroad, including in Kazakhstan. In 2016, he was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic.