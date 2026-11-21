Kyrgyz film director Artyk Suyundukov has received the international Ak Ilbirs award in the United States, the press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

The renowned Kyrgyz director, screenwriter, actor and educator was presented with a special Ak Ilbirs award for his achievements in cinema at the Asian World Film Festival, held in Los Angeles.

The festival recognized the creative achievements and contributions of outstanding filmmakers from Asian countries.

Artyk Suyundukov has directed films including Shambala, Koshokchu, El Arasynda, co-produced with Bolot Shamshiev, and Zholdor Kesilishkende, among others. He has also appeared in the films Kol and Kumar.

He teaches at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, mentors young directors and makes a significant contribution to training the next generation of Kyrgyz filmmakers, the ministry noted.

Earlier, Suyundukov also received the national Kyzyl Alma Film Award for his contribution to the development of Kyrgyz cinema.