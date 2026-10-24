President: Housing issue in the country will be resolved in 5-6 years

President Sadyr Japarov expects Kyrgyzstan to resolve its housing needs within the next five to six years. He made the statement during a meeting with residents of Nooken district and Mailuu-Suu town.

During the meeting, a woman from Chek village in Mombekov rural district appealed to the head of state. She said she obtained ethnic Kyrgyz status in 2018 and applied for a land plot but has still been unable to resolve her housing situation.

About a year ago, she built a house on her own on a plot without proper documentation. She is now unable to connect it to the electricity supply and, according to her, has been forced to live with acquaintances.

Japarov instructed local authorities to inspect the plot and determine whether the house could be legalized. They must establish whether the land falls within a designated red line, a planned road or the site of a state facility.

The president also outlined the authorities' plans to provide housing for citizens.

« God willing, in another five to six years, I believe we will be able to fully provide housing throughout the entire republic. Sadyr Japarov

He also recalled the land amnesty, which allowed some houses built without the required documents to be legalized.