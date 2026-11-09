Sadyr Japarov explains why Kyrgyzstan restricts land allocations for housing

President Sadyr Japarov has explained why Kyrgyzstan is restricting the allocation of land plots for individual housing construction. He made the remarks on November 8 during a meeting with residents of Kara-Balta, Zaiyl and Panfilov districts.

The issue was raised by a resident of Kaiyrma village, who said her 37-year-old son had been unable to obtain a land plot to build a house for 17 years.

In response, the president suggested that he apply for housing through the State Mortgage Company instead of waiting for a land plot.

«If we allocate land plots to everyone who wants one, in five or six years we will have no land left at all — neither irrigated farmland nor pastures,» Japarov said.

According to him, mountains account for 94 percent of Kyrgyzstan's territory, while only 6 percent consists of flat land. Cities, district centers and settlements are concentrated in these areas.

Japarov noted that the country's population continues to grow and could exceed 10 million in the future. He said land resources must therefore be preserved for future generations.

The president stressed that the alternative to allocating individual land plots should be the construction of multi-storey apartment buildings under the state mortgage program.

During the meeting, officials said that 4,950 apartments were under construction in Kara-Balta, while around 1,000 people were on the waiting list for mortgage housing.

Some 1,500 apartments are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with the remaining are scheduled for commissioning in 2027. However, the completion date for the first phase depends on resolving gas supply issues.