Housing complexes with nearly 2,000 apartments opened in Manas

Asman Residence-7 housing complex, comprising 1,065 apartments, has been opened in the city of Manas, Jalal-Abad region. Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev attended the opening ceremony, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The complex consists of 12 blocks. According to Kasymaliev, hundreds of families will receive the keys to their new apartments today under the state mortgage program.

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At the same time, 16 other facilities in Jalal-Abad region were officially opened online. They include Asman-8 housing complex with 600 apartments in Manas and Asman-14 complex with 312 apartments in Suzak district.

The three newly opened housing complexes therefore have 1,977 apartments.

Other facilities opened in the region include an additional building for Jalal-Abad State University, new schools, a feldsher-midwife station in the village of Gulistan, a brick factory in Bazar-Korgon district, and sports and cultural facilities in Nooken and Suzak districts.

Speaking at the event, Adylbek Kasymaliev said President Sadyr Japarov had set the task of turning Manas into Kyrgyzstan’s second economic center.

According to the head of the Cabinet, construction of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is expected to help develop the city into a major trade, manufacturing and transport hub.

"We are building a strong state through strong families,” Kasymaliev said.