Batken residents to receive 170 houses transferred from Tajikistan

A total of 170 houses transferred to Kyrgyzstan as part of a land swap agreement with Tajikistan will be distributed among residents of Batken region.

According to the office of Presidential Representative in Batken region, the houses will be provided to people affected by the Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict in 2021–2022.

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The distribution of the houses was discussed by a regional working group chaired by Baktybek Toksonbaev, First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Batken region.

The meeting also addressed housing provision for residents whose two houses, located on the same plot, were rendered uninhabitable during the armed conflict.

A total of 213 houses were transferred to Kyrgyzstan as part of the territorial exchange. Of these, 170 have been deemed suitable for habitation.

The houses will be handed over to eligible residents in accordance with the law in the coming days.

Baktybek Toksonbaev instructed working group members and relevant officials to ensure that housing allocation is handled objectively and fairly, in compliance with legal requirements.