The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has reclassified 10 hectares of irrigated arable land in Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region, as settlement land. The State Mortgage Company plans to build multi-storey apartment buildings on the site.

According to the relevant document, the land is state-owned and located in Tyup rural administrative area. It has been transferred from the agricultural land category to the settlement land category to allow for the construction of multi-apartment housing under the state mortgage program.

The development project must include safe drainage systems for rainwater and melting snow, anti-seismic measures, and compliance with environmental and sanitary standards.

Since its establishment, the State Mortgage Company has provided housing for 23,190 families. As of November 2026, residential buildings comprising 75,900 apartments are under construction across Kyrgyzstan. The authorities plan to commission more than 14,000 apartments by the end of the year.