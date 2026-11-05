USD87.45EUR98.35RUB1.07
24.kg

Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over keys to 530 apartments in Karakol

09:44, 05 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over apartment keys to residents of a housing complex built by the State Mortgage Company as part of the second phase of the Khan-Teniri residential development in Karakol.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, 530 apartments have been completed during this phase. A total of 69 blocks comprising 3,430 apartments are planned for the residential complex. The development will also include a kindergarten, a school, sports and children's playgrounds, and recreational areas.

1793800700057-94bf319a-6d4d-46f8-8acb-9e19f657a340-5429390029030628969jpg-optimized.webp

 

1793800700063-ae51aad3-7668-442a-b1e0-0467cfc00f20-5429390029030628972jpg-optimized.webp

 

1793800701650-8dcc03e2-c8a8-4032-9191-ce0e368cc3b7-5429390029030628977jpg-optimized.webp

 

1793800701735-36978f93-31fc-4480-937e-b3fde20a909b-5429390029030628975jpg-optimized.webp

 

1/4

Speaking at the ceremony, Kasymaliev said the authorities planned to expand housing construction in district centers and renovate old houses in villages.

He said particular attention would be paid to construction quality and deadlines, home insulation and safety, as well as landscaping and the improvement of surrounding areas.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18