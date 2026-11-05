Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over keys to 530 apartments in Karakol

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over apartment keys to residents of a housing complex built by the State Mortgage Company as part of the second phase of the Khan-Teniri residential development in Karakol.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, 530 apartments have been completed during this phase. A total of 69 blocks comprising 3,430 apartments are planned for the residential complex. The development will also include a kindergarten, a school, sports and children's playgrounds, and recreational areas.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Kasymaliev said the authorities planned to expand housing construction in district centers and renovate old houses in villages.

He said particular attention would be paid to construction quality and deadlines, home insulation and safety, as well as landscaping and the improvement of surrounding areas.