President hands over Talas Arena stadium to Omurbek Babanov’s football club

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened the new Talas Arena stadium and announced that it will be transferred to the management of Asia Football Club, founded by former Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of state explained that the stadium had been built with public funds, but the football club would assume responsibility for its further maintenance and operating costs.

«Why did we sign the ball today and hand it over to Omurbek Toktogulovich? Because the state built the stadium, and now Omurbek Toktogulovich will take responsibility for its upkeep, infrastructure maintenance and all related expenses. Let him cherish the stadium as the apple of his eye, ” the president said.

Japarov thanked Babanov for his initiative to promote football in Talas region and stressed that public sports facilities should be used on a regular basis.

«A modern facility like this should not simply remain a building. It should become a center where talent is nurtured and sporting achievements are made, ” he said.

Talas Arena has a capacity of more than 5,000 spectators. Its main football pitch has hybrid turf surface and an automated irrigation system.

The complex also includes two training pitches, three mini-football courts and modern lighting. It is designed to host international matches as well.

The president recalled the state programme for football development through 2034 and said that modern sports facilities should be built not only in Bishkek but also in the regions.

« It does not matter where a talented child lives. What matters is the opportunities they are given and the support they receive. Sadyr Japarov

During the opening ceremony, the president signed a ball and symbolically handed it over to representatives of FC Asia.

The ceremony featured a concert and a match between Asia and Talas teams.

It should be noted that the stadium is being transferred to the club for management and maintenance, not into Omurbek Babanov’s personal ownership. The timeline and legal terms of the transfer have not yet been specified.