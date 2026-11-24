Kyrgyzstan produced its first television series about football, titled Top United. The sports dramedy will premiere on November 28 on Etnomedia platform, the project’s creators told 24.kg new agency.

The series was produced by Kyrgyzserial in cooperation with film company 1.1 Studio and the Department of Cinematography. It was filmed in the Kyrgyz language.

The story centers on Zhenish, a former Soviet football star who became addicted to alcohol after ending his sporting career. In an attempt to keep his grandson from moving abroad with his mother, he makes up a story about having his own football team.

However, his deception unexpectedly becomes reality. An old friend sends him five troubled teenagers taking part in a resocialization program. Zhenish must now turn them into a real team while also finding a new purpose in life.

According to the creators, the series explores themes of family, friendship, growing up and second chances.

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“I would like a teenager who feels that nobody needs them to see themselves in these characters and realize they are not alone. I hope that after watching the series, someone will pick up a ball and head out to the courtyard, while someone else will find their own people and call them family. This is a story about more than just football,” director Ilgiz Kuvatbek said.

The role of coach Zhenish is played by theater and film actor Ruslan Orozakunov. The young footballers are portrayed by emerging actors, many of whom play football in real life.

Well-known Kyrgyz footballers Mirlan Murzaev and Erzhan Tokotaev also took part in the filming.

The official premiere will take place in Bishkek on November 28. Guests will be shown the first episodes, followed by a meeting with the director, cast and production team.

The event will also feature the premiere of a music video by rap artists Estebez and Bapay, released in connection with the launch of the Top United album.

The creators hope that the project will not only appeal to football fans but also draw attention to the challenges faced by teenagers in difficult life circumstances, by demonstrating the role that sport can play in helping them return to a fulfilling life.