Transfermarkt updates market values of Kyrgyz Premier League players
Transfermarkt has updated the market values of footballers playing in Kyrgyzstan’s Premier League (Zhogorku League). The combined market value of the league’s 16 teams is estimated at €40.3 million.
The most valuable player in the championship is Ezhan Tokotaev, goalkeeper for Alga Bishkek, valued at €500,000.
Alga Bishkek midfielder Kimi Merk ranks second with a market value of €400,000. Asia Talas forward Atai Zhumashеv completes the top three, also valued at €400,000.
Among the clubs, Alga Bishkek leads the rankings with a combined market value of €4.6 million.