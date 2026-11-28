Transfermarkt has updated the market values of footballers playing in Kyrgyzstan’s Premier League (Zhogorku League). The combined market value of the league’s 16 teams is estimated at €40.3 million.

The most valuable player in the championship is Ezhan Tokotaev, goalkeeper for Alga Bishkek, valued at €500,000.

Alga Bishkek midfielder Kimi Merk ranks second with a market value of €400,000. Asia Talas forward Atai Zhumashеv completes the top three, also valued at €400,000.

Among the clubs, Alga Bishkek leads the rankings with a combined market value of €4.6 million.