New stadiums in Nookat and Kyzyl-Kiya are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

KFU Secretary General Medеrbek Sydykov traveled to Osh region on a working visit. He met with representatives of the Asylbek Momunov Academy and the regional Football Association and inspected the construction sites of the stadiums in Nookat and Kyzyl-Kiya.

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The Asylbek Momunov Academy previously received two-star status under the AFC Elite Youth Scheme. The KFU congratulated the academy’s management and wished it success in meeting the standards associated with this status.

The football union’s secretary general also visited the stadiums in Nookat and Kyzyl-Kiya, where construction is currently underway, and met with representatives of the local administration and the contractor. The sports facilities are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, the KFU said.