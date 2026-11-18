A conflict broke out between players of Kyrgyzstan’s and Yemen’s youth football teams in Bishkek following their match, resulting in five players receiving red cards. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifying match took place on November 17 at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium and ended in a goalless draw (0-0).

According to the KFU, a scuffle broke out between players after the final whistle. The football union claims that the incident was triggered by provocative behavior from Yemen’s players, who began pushing their Kyrgyz counterparts and attempting to strike them.

Following the incident, the referee showed red cards to two Kyrgyzstan’s players and three players from Yemen.

The Kyrgyz Football Union said it was preparing an appeal calling for the referee’s decision to be reviewed.

Related news Police: No one injured in scuffle between Kyrgyzstan and Yemen footballers

According to the KFU, no players from either team were injured in the conflict. Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek helped bring the situation under control.

The football union thanked the police for their prompt intervention and urged the public to refrain from making unfounded accusations against those involved in the match.

Kyrgyzstan’s U17 team will play its next match against Mongolia on November 20. The game will be decisive in the team’s bid to qualify for the AFC U17 Asian Cup final tournament.