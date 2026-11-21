Kyrgyz U17 football team defeats Mongolia but fails to qualify for Asian Cup
13:08, 21 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 national football team defeated Mongolia 2-1 in their final match of the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifying stage.
However, the victory was not enough for the Kyrgyz team to secure a place in the final tournament. Only the winners of each qualifying group advance to the next stage.
Kyrgyzstan finished second in the group, behind Yemen on goal difference.