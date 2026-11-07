President gives officials two years to resolve long-standing land disputes

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has instructed the Presidential Administration, together with government agencies, to resolve long-standing land disputes and cases involving the illegal registration of land plots within two years. He made the announcement during a meeting with residents of Kant town and Issyk-Ata district on November 7.

According to the president, about 90 percent of complaints raised at such meetings concern people who have fallen victim to fraud and forged documents when purchasing land plots. Many of them have still been unable to resolve their legal and property disputes.

Residents also raised issues related to the district's socioeconomic development, the construction and renovation of schools and sports facilities, access to housing under the state mortgage program and other local concerns.

Japarov stressed that every complaint must be considered in accordance with the law.