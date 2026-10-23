Photo exhibition on snow leopard conservation opens in Kochkor

An environmental photo exhibition «Guardians of the Mountains: NABU and Snow Leopard Conservation in Kyrgyzstan» was opened in Kochkor district, Naryn region, on October 23, International Snow Leopard Day. The exhibition is being held at the Osmonaly Sydyk uulu Museum and is open to visitors free of charge until November 15.

According to the organizers, the exhibition highlights the long-standing conservation work of NABU Kyrgyzstan. Visitors can see photographs of snow leopards and other wildlife inhabiting the country’s mountains, including Pallas’s cats, bearded vultures, griffon vultures, golden eagles, bears and other wild animals.

In addition to photographs, the exhibition features clothing worn by the organization’s staff and equipment used to monitor wildlife. The displays include binoculars, GPS devices, radios, drones, rangefinders and other tools. Visitors can also see field equipment such as tents, sleeping bags, sleeping mats and snow travel equipment.

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A separate section is dedicated to educational materials on nature conservation. It features environmental books by NABU Kyrgyzstan Director Tolkunbek Asykulov, as well as brochures, leaflets and calendars describing the organization’s work and efforts to protect snow leopards and preserve the country’s biodiversity.

The exhibition is intended for local residents, schoolchildren, young people and anyone interested in nature and wildlife conservation.

Similar exhibitions have previously been held in Bishkek, Balykchy and Osh. The organizers plan to bring them to other regions of Kyrgyzstan to expand public access to information about conservation efforts and the importance of protecting the country’s unique mountain wildlife.

International Snow Leopard Day is observed annually on October 23.

The day was established on October 23, 2013, at the first Global Snow Leopard Conservation Forum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where representatives of the 12 snow leopard range countries signed the Bishkek Declaration.

In December 2024, the UN General Assembly officially proclaimed October 23 International Snow Leopard Day. The observance aims to raise awareness of efforts to protect the endangered species, combat poaching and conserve the high-altitude ecosystems of Central and South Asia.