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Rare Wildlife Rehabilitation Center opened in Issyk-Kul region

14:21, 23 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A scientific research and rehabilitation center, Ak Ilbirs, has been opened today in the village of Ananyevo, Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the opening ceremony was attended by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev and Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

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The center will focus on the conservation of snow leopards and other rare wildlife species. It will conduct scientific research, provide veterinary care and rehabilitate animals.

Kasymaliev said the opening of the center marked an important step in protecting the snow leopard, one of Kyrgyzstan’s national symbols.

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The project provides for research into rare animal species, the preservation of their genetic diversity and the development of measures to restore their populations.

The center is also expected to promote international scientific cooperation, facilitate the exchange of experience and train specialists in wildlife conservation.

The Cabinet Chairman thanked Rustam Minnikhanov for his contribution to the project and to strengthening ties between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan.

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