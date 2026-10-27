Poaching contributed to decline in Kyrgyzstan’s snow leopard population

Poaching was one of the reasons for the decline in Kyrgyzstan’s snow leopard population in the 1990s. Talantbek Turdumatov, director of the Department for Biodiversity Conservation and Protected Natural Areas at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, around 550 snow leopards currently live in the country, compared with approximately 1,000 in the 1990s.

Turdumatov noted that specialists have recorded signs of population recovery in recent years based on data from camera traps.

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"We estimate the population at around 500–550 animals. Since 1955, about 400 snow leopards have been captured in Kyrgyzstan and transferred to zoos in other countries. Snow leopards now live even in Mexico. It is unclear how they got there,” he said.

In Kyrgyzstan, snow leopards are found in several regions, with the largest number of sightings recorded in Issyk-Kul region. They are also found in Naryn region and have been spotted in Jalal-Abad, Talas and Chui regions, as well as in the south of the country, the official said.