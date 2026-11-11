Three snow leopards captured on video in Naryn region

Three snow leopards have been filmed within a state nature reserve in Naryn region.

The rare predators, living in their natural habitat, were recorded by staff from the Naryn Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision during an inspection of the reserve.

The footage shows three snow leopards moving calmly along a mountain slope, heading toward higher ground.

Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions are primary habitats for the snow leopard. Conservation efforts and initiatives to preserve biodiversity in these areas play a crucial role in protecting these rare animals.

The snow leopard is one of the national symbols of Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, on October 23, 2026, Ak Ilbirs Research and Rehabilitation Center—the first of its kind in Central Asia—was opened in the village of Ananyevo, in Issyk-Kul region. The center’s work is dedicated to advancing research, as well as the conservation and protection of snow leopards.