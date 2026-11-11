Exhibition and sale of Leilek carpets to be held at History Museum in Bishkek

An exhibition and sale “Leilek Carpets” will take place at the National History Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek from November 16 to 26, 2026. The event will showcase works by women artisans from Leilek district in Batken region.

The event was initiated by Zhogorku Kenesh MP Kamila Talieva. Its aim is to support regional craftswomen, preserve Kyrgyzstan’s intangible cultural heritage and promote traditional folk art.

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Visitors will be able to view and purchase carpets woven from natural wool. The pieces reflect distinctive national patterns and the centuries-old traditions of Kyrgyz carpet weaving.

The organizers say the exhibition is intended to draw attention to the skills of women artisans and help preserve traditional crafts for future generations.