More than 50,000 people visit AgroTechExpo agricultural exhibition in Bishkek

More than 50,000 people visited the AgroTechExpo 2026 agricultural exhibition and Altyn Kuz food fair, held on October 23–25 at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, around 300 farmers from 40 districts across the country and approximately 100 processing companies took part in Altyn Kuz fair. They presented their products and sold them to the public at social prices.

Over the three days, 29 tonnes of organic produce were sold. Bone-in beef was also offered at 680 soms per kilogram. In total, residents purchased six tonnes of meat.

Twenty-eight farms participated in the breeding livestock exhibition. The display featured 12 horses, 35 head of cattle and 106 sheep and goats.

The animals on display included Kyrgyz horses and Thoroughbred English riding horses, Holstein-Friesian, Aberdeen Angus and Brown Swiss cattle, as well as Arashan and Ala-Too sheep and Kyrgyz Mountain Merino sheep.

A white yak attracted particular interest among visitors. A total of 52 specially equipped pens were prepared to accommodate and display the animals.

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The innovation, science and digitalization exhibition showcased modern agricultural technologies and developments.

Around 700 people received consultations on iDyikan platform, a digital assistant for farmers. Of these, 300 farmers registered on the app.

Agricultural drones designed for meteorological purposes were also demonstrated, including those used for artificial precipitation through the dispersal of cloud-seeding agents.

Overall, the exhibition and fair provided farmers with an opportunity to sell their products, helped businesses find new customers, and allowed participants and visitors to explore modern agricultural technologies.