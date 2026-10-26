Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan establish consortium to study snow leopard population

Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan have signed an agreement to establish a consortium focused on studying and restoring the snow leopard population, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Tatarstan reported.

The agreement was signed by Kyrgyzstan’s Department for Biodiversity Conservation and Protected Natural Areas and the Snow Leopard Biodiversity Conservation Research Center, an autonomous non-profit organization.

Scientists from the two republics will coordinate their work through research facilities, including the Snow Leopard Center in the Altai Republic and the Ak-Ilbirs Center in Kyrgyzstan.

One of the main areas of cooperation will be research into the animals’ genetic diversity. Scientists also plan to monitor snow leopard populations in their natural habitats and improve breeding methods.

A separate program will focus on rehabilitating the predators and preparing them for release into the wild.

Researchers also intend to establish a biobank and a cryobank, facilitate the exchange of research findings and organize training for specialists.