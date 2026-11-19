Rangers in Kyrgyzstan have received three spotting scopes with magnification ranging from 20x to 60x. The equipment is expected to be distributed among nature reserves located within the snow leopard’s habitat. The reserves under consideration are Besh-Aral, Kan-Achuu and Kulun-Ata.

The equipment was handed over to the public association Ilbirs Foundation by the organizers of the Bishkek Snow Leopard Run charity race.

According to the foundation’s head, Zairbek Kubanychbekov, the scopes will help rangers observe wild animals from a safe distance and monitor ungulates, the snow leopard’s main food source. They will also make it easier to determine animal populations and their age and sex composition.

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In Kyrgyzstan, one ranger may be responsible for an area of between 7,000 and 10,000 hectares. Their duties include not only patrolling their territories but also conducting observations, preparing reports and combating poaching.

Snow leopards are rarely spotted in the wild, the foundation noted. Monitoring therefore also relies on camera traps and satellite collars. The data collected helps researchers distinguish repeated sightings of the same animal from encounters with different individuals.

According to the foundation’s head, Kyrgyzstan is home to approximately 500 snow leopards, including cubs. He believes the population may be growing, but the new spotting scopes are primarily intended to improve monitoring of the predators and their prey.