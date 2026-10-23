Kyrgyzstan's First Lady visits exhibition on child well-being in Samarkand

The First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova, together with the spouses of the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Turkey, Lebanon and Pakistan, as well as other high-level guests, visited an exhibition held as part of the World Summit on Investing in Child Well-Being in Samarkand on October 21–22.

According to Aigul Japarova, the exhibition showcases reforms in Uzbekistan aimed at safeguarding children's health, protecting their rights and helping every child uncover their full potential.

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The exhibition aims to demonstrate how investment in children translates into opportunities to grow up in a family, stay healthy, receive an education, be protected and participate in community life.