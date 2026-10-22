Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on October 23

Water supply will be temporarily suspended in part of Bishkek on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., city authorities reported.

According to Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise, the outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities and other properties within the area bounded by Ayni, Dzhunusaliev, Gagarin and Abdraimov streets and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue.

The temporary outage is due to repair and maintenance work on a 400-millimeter-diameter water pipeline.

Bishkekvodokanal urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.

Notifications about scheduled and emergency water outages are also available through My City mobile app.