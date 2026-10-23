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Part of Bishkek to face water supply outage on October 27

15:25, 23 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Water supply will be temporarily suspended in part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 27, the City Hall reported.

The outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities and other properties in the area bounded by Kultegin, Gidrostroitelnaya, Dordoi, Ibraimov, Kurmanjan Datka, 12th Street, Naberezhnaya Street and 8th Street.

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 According to the city authorities, the water outage is necessary to carry out maintenance and preventive works at Enesai water intake facility and on the water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.

Residents can receive notifications about scheduled and emergency water outages through My City mobile app.

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