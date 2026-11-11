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Osh and Gomel become sister cities

09:48, 11 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan and Belarus signed a memorandum establishing sister-city relations between Osh and Gomel as part of the First Kyrgyz-Belarusian Regional Forum.

According to the Osh City Hall, the document was signed by Osh Deputy Mayor Masuda Aidarbekova and Konstantin Isachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Gomel City Executive Committee.

The memorandum provides for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two cities in the following areas:

  • trade, economic and investment cooperation;
  • cultural and humanitarian ties;
  • education, tourism and other key areas.

The establishment of sister-city relations opens up new opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the municipalities, exchange best practices, develop business ties and implement joint projects.

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