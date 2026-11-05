Osh and Chicago discuss plans to become sister cities

The possibility of establishing sister-city relations with U. S. cities, including Chicago, was discussed at a meeting between Osh First Deputy Mayor Omorbek Torobaev and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Kyrgyzstan Matthew Habinowski, the press service of Osh City Hall reported.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation, attracting U. S. investment and developing business ties.

The U.S. representative was briefed on the achievements of the city administration. Key priority areas identified included the hotel industry, tourism, trade and logistics.

Osh officials expressed interest in working with foreign investors and implementing joint projects.

Matthew Habinowski noted opportunities for developing business partnerships, attracting investment and exchanging entrepreneurial experience.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in education, English-language learning, healthcare, transport logistics and tourism, as well as cultural exchanges and social initiatives.