“I have seen bloody clashes”: Former Osh mayor appeals to Kyrgyzstanis

Former Osh mayor Melis Myrzakmatov, leader of Ulut Birimdigi political party, issued an appeal to the people of Kyrgyzstan following President Sadyr Japarov’s statement about possible attempts to provoke interethnic conflict in the country’s south. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious calls or activities to law enforcement agencies.

Myrzakmatov recalled the tragic events of 1990 and 2010, noting that Kyrgyzstan had already experienced interethnic clashes twice.

“Eastern peoples have a saying: ‘If something happens for the first time, it is an accident; if it happens a second time, it is a coincidence; and if it happens a third time, it becomes a pattern,’” he wrote.

The former mayor said he knew firsthand the consequences that interethnic conflicts could have.

“In 2010, I was serving as mayor of Osh and know very well what bloody clashes are,” Myrzakmatov stressed.

He believes that various political groups and radical forces seeking to destabilize the situation may become more active ahead of the elections.

At the same time, the former mayor said he believes that organizing a large-scale interethnic conflict without external support would be virtually impossible.

“Whatever political or other groups may be involved, they will not be able to organize a major interethnic conflict without external support. Without such support, these actions would remain local in nature, and our law enforcement agencies are capable of stopping them in time,” he said.

Myrzakmatov urged Kyrgyzstanis not to remain indifferent to possible provocations. He said particular vigilance was needed in crowded places, including markets, public transport, mosques, celebrations and other public events.

“If citizens notice suspicious calls or activities by organized groups, they should immediately report them to law enforcement agencies,” the former mayor said.

Myrzakmatov also believes that even everyday disputes between people of different ethnic backgrounds should be addressed promptly. In his view, such incidents must receive a timely legal assessment to prevent further escalation.

In addition, the former mayor proposed stepping up awareness-raising efforts in mosques, neighborhood committees, higher education institutions, workplaces and among young people.

“Peace and security in our country are more important than any politician’s personal ambitions or the goals of any radical political groups,” Ulut Birimdigi party leader stressed.

He concluded by urging citizens not to give in to provocations and to preserve unity regardless of their ethnic background.

On November 12, President Sadyr Japarov said he had received information that certain political forces were discussing the possibility of inciting conflict between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in the south of the country ahead of the presidential election.

According to the president, the alleged provocations could be aimed at triggering unrest and disrupting the vote. However, he did not name the individuals who, according to the information he had received, might be behind the plans.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027.