Bishkek and Minsk to sign roadmap for multilateral cooperation

Bishkek and Minsk will sign a roadmap for multilateral cooperation. The announcement was made at a meeting between Muratbek Atai, Deputy Mayor of Kyrgyzstan’s capital, and Alexander Chernikov, Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee.

The roadmap outlines plans for trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Minsk City Executive Committee and Bishkek City Hall for 2027–2028.

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are linked by relations of alliance and partnership based on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to development.

“We highly value the opportunity to develop direct ties between Minsk and Bishkek. I am confident that today’s meeting will help us coordinate areas of cooperation across a number of sectors and lay a solid foundation for its dynamic development in the long term,” Alexander Chernikov said.

In the first nine months of this year, Belarus supplied 43 units of machinery to Kyrgyzstan. In June, a contract was signed for the delivery of 82 tractors. The two countries also launched a joint assembly plant for oil transformers, established by V. I. Kozlov Minsk Electrotechnical Plant and KyrgyzTransformator.

Muratbek Atai said the Kyrgyz delegation, which includes representatives of the country’s business community, had already had an opportunity to get acquainted with the Belarusian capital. The delegation arrived in Minsk to take part in the First Belarus–Kyrgyzstan Regions Forum.

“It is a great honor for us to visit the city of Minsk. We were impressed by its cleanliness and the high level of culture among its residents. I am confident that we have every opportunity to take our cooperation to a new level by filling it with concrete initiatives and mutually beneficial projects across various fields,” he noted.